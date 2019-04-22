FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Steady Eddie: Healthy Vlasic helps Sharks reach Game 7

By JOSH DUBOW
 
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks went off the rails a bit soon after shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was hit with a puck that sidelined him for two-plus games.

The fact that the tenor of their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights has changed dramatically ever since Vlasic returned healthy in Game 5 comes as no surprise to the Sharks and is a reason they are confident heading into Game 7 at home on Tuesday night.

“He’s a great defenseman. When they’re naming the Canadian Olympic team he’s one of the first names that comes out,” coach Peter DeBoer said Monday. “I don’t think it’s any surprise what a player of that level’s impact is on a team. ... We missed him for a couple of games there. He’s made a big difference when he’s been back.”

Vlasic got hurt early in the second period of Game 2, after the Sharks had been the dominant team in a 5-2 victory in Game 1 and were tied at 3 in the second game. The Golden Knights scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play shortly after he left, starting a stretch where they outscored San Jose 13-3 in two-plus games to take a 3-1 series lead.

Other news
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura
A house stands at a burnt forest near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A third successive heat has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days, while the temperature in many parts of the country soaring Wednesday to as high as 46.4C (115 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US

San Jose seemed to have no answer for Vegas’ line of Paul Stastny, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, who combined for 28 points in the first four games of the series.

That trio hasn’t recorded a single point the past two games, with Vlasic getting the bulk of the time defending them.

“Shutting down the top line. That’s my job,” he said. “You look at the last two games, if I keep them off the scoresheet I did my job.”

Vlasic almost always does just that, whether with the Sharks or on the Canadian national team. When San Jose went on a run to the Stanley Cup Final three years ago, it was Vlasic’s play against big scorers like Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli, Nashville’s Filip Forsberg and St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko that was a big reason why.

Those three potent forwards combined for one goal, one assist and a minus-18 rating against the Sharks in the 2016 playoffs with Vlasic and Justin Braun doing most of the work.

“He doesn’t get outside himself,” Braun said. “He’s always in the right position, great stick, knocking down pucks left and right. It’s just the consistency from him. He’s back to his old ways of shutting them down. That’s been huge.”

Vlasic broke up a three-on-one late in the second period of Sunday night’s 2-1 double-overtime win and then made the long pass that sent Tomas Hertl in for the game-winning short-handed goal in overtime.

It was just the typical performance his teammates expect from a player who is sometimes overshadowed on a team that includes two former Norris Trophy winners as the league’s top defensemen in the more offensively minded Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.

“That’s Steady Eddie. Just does everything well. Good skater, good stick, breaks up plays, smart with the puck. This is the Picks who has been here 12 or 13 years now,” forward Logan Couture said, referring to Vlasic’s nickname of Pickles.

“He’s not flashy. A lot of people think the best d-men in the world are the offensive guys who are flashy and score the highlight-reel goals and stuff like that. Picks is a solid defenseman. He does get up in the rush sometimes. But he’s more of the guy who will defend hard and make it hard for the other team to score.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

JOSH DUBOW
JOSH DUBOW
Josh is an NFL writer who covers Raiders and 49ers