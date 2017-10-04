Stefan Wilson to drive for Andretti Autosport in Indy 500

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stefan Wilson will get a seat in next year’s Indianapolis 500 as promised.

Wilson will drive the No. 25 Honda in next May’s race as the fifth entry for Andretti Autosport. The Briton had a seat lined up for last year’s race, but gave it up when Andretti brought in Formula One star Fernando Alonso.

“It has been a roller-coaster ride to get here, but when looking back, I’m really pleased and feel very fortunate to be in the spot I’m in now,” Wilson said. “I’ve just kept thinking about the future, knowing that I’d be joining one of the most successful teams in Indy.”

Wilson will join teammates Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach in next year’s Andretti lineup. Andretti has won the last two Indianapolis 500s with Rossi and Takuma Sato.

“We’re really happy to welcome Stefan back to Andretti Autosport and proud to see him running the No. 25,” said Michael Andretti. “While not on track, Stefan was a big part of our Indy 500 effort in 2017, and we’re looking forward to getting him back behind the wheel at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

It will be Wilson’s third career IndyCar Series start, but second at Indianapolis. Wilson will partner with Indiana Donor Network to advance their Driven2SaveLives campaign helping to promote awareness of organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation.

His older brother, Justin, was killed in an IndyCar accident in 2015 and donated his organs to several recipients. Justin was driving for Andretti at the time of his accident, and had driven in the Indy 500 that season for the team.

“Ultimately, we are working to register more donors,” Wilson said. “Organ donation and transplantation is a cause I’m connected to through the loss of Justin, who saved five lives. We’ll be working with Driven2SaveLives to provide hope to patients on the national wait list, and honor donor heroes.”

