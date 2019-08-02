FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Stolen goods on Amazon? Shoppers won’t care, experts say

By TALI ARBEL and AP Technology Writer
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — News of an alleged Amazon theft ring involving contract delivery drivers is unlikely to make a dent in the online shopping giant’s massive business. But it may make people more wary of letting deliveries into their house when they aren’t there — a nascent project from both Amazon and Walmart .

WHAT HAPPENED WITH AMAZON?

The theft ring, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit, involved Amazon contract drivers stealing items that were being shipped to customers or returns. Then they resold them to pawn shops, which shipped the items to Amazon warehouses and resold them on Amazon’s sites using the sellers “Bestforyouall” or “Freeshipforyou.” No charges have been filed yet.

WILL PEOPLE STOP SHOPPING AT AMAZON?

Regular customers probably won’t stop buying from Amazon. People still use Amazon even after having their packages stolen by “porch pirates,” even though that is a big problem .

“It’s almost an inevitability that people will use the site to dispose of ill-gotten gains,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “Amazon is the largest marketplace; it’s going to have the biggest problem.”

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

But the thefts could alter shoppers’ behavior in other ways. Negative press could tank retailer services that might seem intrusive, such as ones that deliver packages directly into your house, said Jon Reily, a former Amazon executive now at the digital consultancy firm Publicis Sapient.

Those in-home delivery services have already raised touchy questions about privacy. Reily said he suspects that they haven’t gained much traction, although a separate Amazon service that makes deliveries to people’s cars seems more popular. “It’ll be interesting to see how this affects everyone,” he said. “Consumer confidence is a weird animal.”

The news could also boost interest in options that let people pick up their packages at stores rather than having them delivered, a service that has become more seamless in the last few years, Saunders said.

But overall, it’s not likely that shoppers will change their behavior. “Will this affect Amazon? I doubt it. This will be a blip in the news that will quickly be forgotten,” said Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali. “This is what happens on marketplaces.”

WHAT IS AMAZON DOING?

Amazon said in a statement that it does not tolerate fraud and it prohibits inauthentic or stolen goods from being offered in its store. It says it takes action when sellers do not comply. The company and other online marketplaces have long had problems with fake goods such as imitation Birkenstock shoes or Apple accessories. Amazon said it spent more than $400 million in 2018 fighting counterfeit products, fraud and other forms of abuse.

Kodali said Amazon could have more stringent seller and merchandise standards, but that’s unlikely because the company makes money from its successful third-party sellers — other companies that sell products through Amazon’s site.

Still, the company could face legal issues if it knowingly allowed sales of stolen goods on its site, Saunders said.

If a third-party seller has its packages stolen on the way to a shopper, it’s not clear who has to pay to reimburse the customer. Amazon did not answer the question, but on its website says that customers can request a refund from Amazon if a third-party seller has not refunded them.