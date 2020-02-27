Review: `Strung Out’ is a window into world of addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Review: `Strung Out’ is a window into world of addiction

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH
 
Share

“Strung Out: One Last Hit and Other Lies That Nearly Killed Me: A Memoir,” Park Row, by Erin Khar

A 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles started using opioids she steals from a family member’s medicine cabinet.

Then she was bold enough to try heroin. Heroin changed her world.

This is the premise of Erin Khar’s new memoir, “Strung Out: One Last Hit and Other Lies That Nearly Killed Me.”

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1

As a child, Khar gets hooked and hits rock bottom. She struggles with an addiction that waxes and wanes over a 15-year period - while she’s a student in college, working and navigating relationships.

There are plenty of addiction memoirs on the market, but Khar’s book tells the story of a privileged girl growing up with a circle of friends and taking horseback riding lessons. Though her parents are divorced and slightly aloof, from the outside she seems to have it all. The book is Khar’s reflection on how we, as a society, have preconceived notions of addiction that are fallible.

“The stigma associated with opioids, with heroin, with ‘being a junkie,’ prevents people from reaching out,” she writes. “Americans are stuck in a spiral of shame, and that shame drives the vicious cycle of relapse that many drug users get caught in.”

The author writes eloquently about heavy ideas. When Khar describes her own cycles of relapses and getting clean is particularly insightful and fascinating.

“Strung Out” is a window into the world of addiction - a world that makes headlines daily. The reader will likely come away with a clear understanding and empathy for the power that drugs like opioids and heroin have over their victims.