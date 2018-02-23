FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Stu Scheurwater becomes full-time major league umpire

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stu Scheurwater has been hired by Major League Baseball to fill the opening on its umpire staff created by Dale Scott’s retirement.

The 34-year-old Scheurwater had been a minor league umpire since 2007, worked big league spring training for the first time in 2013 and has appeared in 268 regular-season big league games as a call-up.

Scheurwater is from Regina, Saskatchewan, and becomes the first Canadian umpire on the full-time staff since Jim McKean from 1974-2001.

Mark Wegner, a 19-year veteran, replaces Scott as a crew chief, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

Scott said in December he was retiring rather than risk another concussion. He missed nearly all of last season after a foul ball off the bat of Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo caught him hard in the mask on April 14, causing Scott’s second concussion in nine months and fourth in five years.

Scott, who worked three World Series among 91 postseason games, came out as gay after the 2014 season.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball