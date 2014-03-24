Stuart Broad fined for criticizing umpires

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Stuart Broad fined for criticizing umpires

 
Share

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — England captain Stuart Broad has been fined for criticizing umpires for not halting his team’s World Twenty20 opener against New Zealand sooner due to lightning.

The International Cricket Council imposed the fine, which is 15 percent of Broad’s match fee, late Sunday after Broad called the decision by umpires Aleem Dar and Paul Reiffel to continue the match “distinctly average.”

New Zealand beat England by nine runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method after rain finally forced stoppage of Saturday’s match.

New Zealand was 52-1 in 5.2 overs when rain stopped play, ahead on run rate in response to England’s 172-6. The Duckworth-Lewis method requires at least 5 overs to be bowled by each side.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)
An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued
Robert Chung, right, president of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and current affairs commentator Johnny Lau, left, pose for photos ahead of a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 27, 2023. One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence, in another example of the city's shrinking freedoms. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

“To be as polite as I possibly can be, I think it was distinctly average decision-making, keeping us on after the first lightning strike at the start of the fifth over, keeping us on throughout that,” Broad said after the match.

Broad said the umpires denied seeing any lightning, which he called “threatening.”

“I asked the umpires for a bit of clarity on the decision-making at the end of the game, and they said they didn’t see the lightning and didn’t think it was a threat,” Broad said.

Broad said he believed the match should have been stopped before the fifth over. He pleaded guilty to a Level 1 charge of publicly criticizing match officials.

The ICC match referee Javagal Srinath said such criticism was not good for the spirit of the game.

“Umpires are the final judges of the fitness of the ground, weather or light for play. Weather decisions are the most difficult to make, but the umpires make the best decision possible, taking all factors into account,” Srinath said in a statement.