Studsrud crisp, throws 4 TDs, N. Dakota beats S. Utah 45-23

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Keaton Studsrud completed 20 of 27 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns as North Dakota defeated Southern Utah 45-23 in Big Sky action on Saturday.

The contest was North Dakota’s 100th homecoming game, and the Fighting Hawks put on a show with seven different players scoring, racking up 537 yards of offense on 81 plays and holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes. North Dakota (5-2, 4-0) continued its streak after opening the season 0-2.

Studsrud found Luke Stanley from the 9 to open the scoring, then hit Noah Wanzek from the 7 for a 28-17 halftime lead. He threw TD passes to Travis Toivonen and Demun Mercer in the fourth quarter. Brady Oliveira (12 carries, 64 yards) and John Santiago (15-55) also scored for North Dakota.

Patrick Tyler passed for 288 yards with two TDs for the Thunderbirds (3-3, 2-2) but was intercepted twice.