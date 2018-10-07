FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Stuttgart fires coach Korkut after lackluster start

 
Share

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has fired coach Tayfun Korkut and his assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo after the side’s poor start in the Bundesliga.

Losing to previously bottom Hannover 3-1 on Saturday left Stuttgart last in the league after seven games.

Former Germany defender Andreas Hinkel was to take over on an interim basis.

Korkut took over in January when Stuttgart was struggling under previous coach Hannes Wolf. He led it from 14th place to seventh and the club was optimistic the side could build on that momentum.

Sporting director Michael Reschke says, “The negative results triggered us to take this step. Tayfun Korkut took charge of the team in a very difficult situation last season and secured our top-flight status early on, with an exceptional run. For that, we are extremely thankful to him and his assistant coaches.”

Kicker magazine reports former Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl is the favorite to take charge permanently, though Ralph Hasenhuettl and Markus Gisdol are also candidates.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports