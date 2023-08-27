Bob Barker dies at 99
Jacksonville hate crime: What we know
Prigozhin confirmed dead
NASCAR’s Ryan Preece recovering

Sub-60 scores from golf tours around the world

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):

PGA TOUR

58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.

59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.

Other news
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after his putt on the fifth green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Viktor Hovland wins FedEx Cup with the best 2 weeks of his career
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz, center, reacts after an own-goal by teammate Yeimar Gómez during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sounders’ Yeimar scores for both teams in 1-1 draw with Minnesota
Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Taylor Fritz during a quarterfinal match at the Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has pulled out of this year’s tournament

59 — Chip Beck, third round 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.

59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.

59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.

59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

59 — Jim Furyk, second round, 2013 BMW Championship.

59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.

59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.

59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.

59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.

LPGA TOUR

59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.

EUROPEAN TOUR

59 — Oliver Fisher, second round, 2018 Portgugal Masters