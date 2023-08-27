Sub-60 scores from golf tours around the world
A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):
|PGA TOUR
58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.
59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.
59 — Chip Beck, third round 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.
59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.
59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.
59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.
59 — Jim Furyk, second round, 2013 BMW Championship.
59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.
59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.
59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.
59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.
59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.
|LPGA TOUR
59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.
|EUROPEAN TOUR
59 — Oliver Fisher, second round, 2018 Portgugal Masters