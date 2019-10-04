Summit League invites St. Thomas to go Division I

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Summit League invites St. Thomas to go Division I

By DAVE CAMPBELL
 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Thomas is seeking to become Minnesota’s second NCAA Division I institution.

The university that will soon to be ousted from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference due to its recent dominance of smaller schools in its longtime Division III home has received an invitation to join the Summit League with the goal of cranking up the competition for its 20 sports teams and going Division I.

St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan announced Friday that the university has submitted a request to the NCAA for a waiver of the reclassification rules that would allow it to bypass Division II.

If the waiver is granted, St. Thomas would become the 10th member of the Summit League, a mid-major mixture of public and private institutions mostly in the Upper Midwest, in the fall of 2021. The Tommies would then have to find a different conference for their football and men’s and women’s hockey teams, sports that aren’t sponsored by the Summit League.

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

In May, the MIAC announced that St. Thomas, the largest school in the league and one of its founding members in 1920, was being “involuntarily removed.” Conference presidents cited athletic parity as their primary concern about the Tommies, who have won 12 consecutive MIAC all-sports trophies. The private Catholic liberal arts university has about 6,200 undergraduates, double the enrollment of the next-closest schools in the league.

Because they preferred to stay in the MIAC, where their football rivalry with St. John’s University is one of the most storied in the country, the Tommies took what’s believed to be an unprecedented step of asking to move up two levels at once. There’s no clear sense about when the NCAA would decide on this, athletic director Phil Esten said, though the expectation is the university will receive word at some point during the current academic year.

“There’s no blueprint for this or no roadmap,” Esten said. “I do think we have a pretty compelling case to make, but it’s impossible to speculate.”

Reclassification rules currently require an advancing Division III school to spend three years as a provisional Division II member and have five years of good standing before applying for Division I acceptance. Then there’d be another four-year provisional period before becoming a full-fledged Division I member eligible for postseason play. That’s a 14-year process, including these final two years of MIAC membership as a Division III institution.

Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said Friday the conference president’s council “unanimously and enthusiastically” voted to approve the application by St. Thomas and support the reclassification process.

“While the league recognizes the extraordinary efforts ahead for UST to seek Division I membership, we believe this institution is the right fit,” Douple said.

Current members of the Summit League are Denver, Fort Wayne, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois. If the waiver is granted and the Summit League membership is finalized, St. Thomas would then have to apply for affiliate membership for both football and hockey. At the FCS level, the Pioneer League and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which includes perennial power North Dakota State and three other Summit League members, would be the obvious options.

As for the future of the Tommie-Johnnie football game, which drew a Division III record 37,355 fans to Target Field in 2017, well, that’s one of the many question marks facing St. Thomas in this period of transition.

“We’d love to find a way to make it work,” Esten said, “within the rules and regulations and policies of whatever league we’re in.”