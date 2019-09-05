Sun clinch top-2 playoff seed, advance to semifinals

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sun clinch top-2 playoff seed, advance to semifinals

 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 102-72 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-two seed in the playoffs after their ninth straight home victory.

Connecticut (23-9) moved within a game of first-place Washington and three games ahead of third-place Los Angeles — with the top-two teams receiving a bye to the semifinals. Connecticut has a chance to set a club record with a win over Chicago on Friday by going 16-1 at home this season, topping its 15-2 mark in 2011.

Morgan Tuck scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Alyssa Thomas added 15 points for Connecticut, which has won seven of its last eight games.

Connecticut led 49-26 at halftime behind Jones’ 18 points and six rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale had 14 of Dallas’ 26 first-half points as her teammates were just 5-of-17 shooting.

Ogunbowale finished with 32 points for Dallas (10-22), which is 2-14 on the road this season. She reached 20-plus points for a rookie-record ninth straight game.