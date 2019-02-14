FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Super Bowl MVP Edelman to wave green flag at Daytona 500

 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman has been named the honorary starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The honor caps a whirlwind two weeks for Edelman, who since winning his third Super Bowl on Feb. 3 has visited Disney World with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and served as a presenter at the Grammy Awards.

A half-dozen NFL quarterbacks have served as honorary starters at Daytona, including Ken Stabler, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw. Other athletes from outside of racing include track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and the 2015 U.S. women’s soccer team.

Last year’s honorary starter was Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron.

___

