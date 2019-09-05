Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring at a solid pace despite the Trump administration’s trade war with China.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized and large businesses, compared with recent months when large firms had dominated. Health care, restaurants and hotels, and professional services all added jobs at a robust pace. Manufacturing added 8,000, despite other data that shows factory output is contracting.

Strong hiring, as long as it continues, can fuel solid growth in consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy. That would propel growth even as businesses have cut back on spending and exports have fallen amid the trade war.

The ADP’s figures don’t include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government’s official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show 160,000 jobs were added.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

The job gains in ADP’s report are well above the roughly 100,000 that are needed each month to keep up with population growth and prevent the unemployment rate from rising.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which compiles the ADP data, said that hiring of at least 100,000 a month, on average, would be enough to keep the economy growing and avoid recession, even with the current tariffs in place.

Those tariffs and China’s retaliatory duties have hurt manufacturing companies, farmers, and the shipping industry, but the rest of the economy has so far not been heavily impacted.

The next round of tariffs on Chinese imports, scheduled for Dec. 15, would target about $160 billion of consumer goods. If they are put in place, “that would do significant damage,” Zandi said, potentially causing consumers to spend less and businesses to hold off on hiring and even cut jobs.

Yet other data shows that layoffs remain low. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose just 1,000 last week to 217,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Unemployment benefit claims are a proxy for layoffs and the current number is near a 50-year low.