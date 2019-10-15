Survey: Quarter of women at UW-Madison sexually assaulted

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Survey: Quarter of women at UW-Madison sexually assaulted

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than a quarter of University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate women who responded to a survey said they have been sexually assaulted since they entered college, the school said Tuesday.

UW-Madison participated in the Association of American Universities survey this spring along with 32 other colleges. School officials said 7,697 students, including 1,980 graduate students, answered the questionnaire. Women made up 64% of the respondents.

The survey defines sexual assault as penetration or sexual touching perpetrated by physical force or an inability to consent. According to the survey’s preliminary findings, 26.1% of female undergraduate respondents said they had been sexually assaulted since they entered UW-Madison, compared with about 7% of male undergraduate respondents.

Slightly more than 13% of female graduate students said they had been sexually assaulted since they entered UW-Madison, compared with almost 4% percent of male graduate student respondents. About 28% of students identifying as transgender, genderqueer, gender-questioning or who didn’t list their gender said they had been sexually assaulted.

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

The victim or perpetrator had consumed alcohol in about three-quarters of the assaults, the survey found. About 87% of the sexual assaults went unreported.

The results closely mirror UW-Madison student responses to a similar AAU survey in 2015. That survey found that 27.6% of responding female undergraduates and 5.4% of male undergraduates said they had been sexually assaulted since entering college. About 12% of female undergraduates, 3% of male undergraduates and 29% of TGQN students said they had been assaulted.

The 2019 survey also found that nearly 62% of female undergraduates, 40% of female graduate students and 62% of TGQN students said they had been sexually harassed since they entered UW-Madison. The vast majority of perpetrators were fellow students, the survey respondents said.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement that the campus must strengthen efforts to reduce sexual assault and increase reporting. The university has scheduled three forums next month to discuss the undergraduate results, the graduate student results and underrepresented students’ results.

UW-Madison’s summary of the survey findings noted that since 2015, the school has required all new undergraduate and transfer students to attend in-person training on sexual assault prevention and has required all employees to undergo training on how to prevent sexual harassment. The university also has created a full-time Title IX coordinator position. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sexual discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding.

Going forward, the school plans to hire an additional sexual assault victim counselor and apply to join National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Culture of Respect Collective, a group of higher education institutions dedicated to ending campus sexual violence.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trichmond1