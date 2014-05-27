Review: ‘Suspicion’ is a can’t-miss thriller

“Suspicion” (Dutton), by Joseph Finder

Danny Goodman loves his teenage daughter, Abby, more than he can express. He’s been having a rough go of things raising her since her mother died, and the private school that Abby attends has been invaluable. Abby has begun to thrive academically, and she has found a best friend, Jenna.

Then the bills begin piling up. Abby’s school tells Danny that $5,000 is immediately required for a trip to Italy, along with the rest of her tuition, or she will be forced to leave. How can he afford it?

Then Jenna’s wealthy father, Thomas, offers to help. He tells Danny that Jenna had been on the verge of delinquency and Abby is the answer to his prayers. He offers to loan him $50,000. And he assures Danny that he can pay him back when he can afford it.

Danny accepts the offer and begins to resolve his financial troubles. Then he’s pulled into a meeting with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Thomas has ties to a Mexican drug cartel, and by accepting his money, Danny has become a criminal. The DEA offers him a way out: go undercover for the agency. Danny must now play a game of deception as he struggles to save everything he loves.

“Suspicion” is arguably Joseph Finder’s best novel to date, and he’s one of the best thriller writers in the business. He’s a master at making the reader feel every emotion, jump at every shock and squirm with every twist that Danny must overcome.

