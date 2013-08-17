United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Swedish athlete abandons rainbow nails

By JIM HEINTZ
 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The Swedish high jumper who painted her fingernails in the colors of the rainbow to support gay rights at the world championships took the field Saturday with bright red nail polish this time.

Emma Green Tregaro had been told by Swedish officials that the rainbow gesture, which brought international attention as a protest against Russia’s new law against gay “propaganda,” could be a violation of the competition’s code of conduct.

“It was harder to not paint them in the rainbow than it was to choose to paint them,” Green Tregaro said Saturday. “I’m surprised by the big reactions but I’m happy about the big reaction because it’s mostly been very positive.”

The 28-year-old Green Tregaro won the bronze medal at the 2005 world championships, but she only managed to finish fifth on Saturday at Luzhniki Stadium.

Other news
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
How the attempted coup in Niger could expand the reach of extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa
A McDonald's restaurant sign is shown in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. McDonald's is reporting earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
McDonald’s posts better-than-expected sales after buzzy Grimace campaign
A man waves a flag that reads "O! Hussein" as Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades

She said the Swedish athletics federation asked her to “please respect the rules” and change the color of her nails.

“So I decided to paint them red instead, for love,” Green Tregaro said.

Green Tregaro’s decision on Thursday was a quiet criticism of a Russian law that bans so-called propaganda supporting homosexuality to minors. Russian pole vault star Yelena Isinbayeva later said it showed disrespect to Russia.

The general secretary of the Swedish athletics federation said earlier Saturday that the IAAF, the sport’s governing body, had warned them that Green Tregaro may have violated the code of conduct.

“They were saying that this was by definition a breach of the regulations, not saying anything else, really,” Anders Albertsson said. “We have informed our athletes about this.”

Green Tregaro said that Swedish officials were standing by her.

“But I didn’t want the federation to experience any consequences in any way for my choice,” Green Tregaro said.

Isinbayeva’s criticism of the Swedish athlete’s gesture attracted wide attention because she also said she supported Russia’s law and that Russians have “normal” heterosexual relations.

In the wake of the attention, Isinbayeva said the next day she may have been misunderstood because she was speaking in English rather than her native language. She also said she is against discrimination.