Syracuse hoping for big payoff from run to championship game

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Syracuse hoping for big payoff from run to championship game

By MICHAEL MAROT
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Brittney Sykes started playing AAU basketball, she didn’t even know where Syracuse was.

The women’s basketball program was almost as invisible to college fans.

Yet when it came to making her college choice, the 5-foot-9 guard bought the promise from coach Quentin Hillsman that she could be part of the solution by turning the Orange into a national contender. Mission accomplished.

“We came here to build this program up and now we’re playing in a national championship,” Sykes said. “We’ve done our job.”

Other news
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
FILE - Dustin Poirier, right, kicks Michael Chandler during the first round of a lightweight bout in the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in New York. No. 2 ranked lightweight Poirier face No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the so-called BMF title in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FILE)
Poirier, Gaethje prepared for possible brutal rematch at UFC 291

Almost.

Syracuse still has to play UConn (37-0) in Tuesday night’s championship game and is a heavy underdog against the three-time defending champion.

Regardless of the outcome, Syracuse (30-7) is already starting to see the payoff from its stunning postseason run that wasn’t expected by many to go beyond the Sweet 16. Instead, after upsetting top-seeded South Carolina and perennial power Tennessee to reach the program’s first Final Four, those around campus starting buying into the Orange, too.

“When both the men’s and women’s teams made Final Four, social media was buzzing and I’m sure (the campus) was celebrating,” Sykes said. “I was kind of jealous I couldn’t celebrate with them.”

Sykes and her teammates still had too much work ahead of them.

But for a program that had made only four NCAA Tournament appearances before 2013, had only won two NCAA tourney games entering this postseason and played only four regular-season home games with more than 1,000 fans at the spacious Carrier Dome, this shocking run through the tournament could do a lot more than turn heads.

At some point, the women’s program will get to hang a Final Four banner.

Senior Brianna Butler arrived in the same recruiting class as Sykes and is the NCAA’s single-season record-holder for 3-pointers made (128). She said she believes the steady, sustained success under Hillsman is already changing perceptions and will help to attract better recruits to a school that was asking player to essentially take a leap of faith just a few years ago.

Bigger crowds are expected to follow and Syracuse could now take its place among the upper echelon of the ACC pecking order.

“Everyone has rallied behind us and is supporting us,” guard Alexis Peterson said. “I think going forward, Syracuse has established a name for itself as one of the best programs in the country.”

The only thing missing from Hillsman’s resume is that national championship he’s been talking about for a decade.

If the Orange can pull off one of the biggest upsets in the history of women’s sports Tuesday night, everything could change in upstate New York.

“It’s funny because Brianna Butler hit me on the leg just before we went out for the jump ball (Sunday), and I said, ‘What?’” Sykes said. “She said, ‘This is what we came here for.’”