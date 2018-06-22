FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Syracuse men returning to famed Henley Royal Regatta

 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse men’s rowing team is returning to compete in the famed Henley Royal Regatta.

The Orange men will be making their first appearance in the regatta on the River Thames in 11 years. They are one of nine Division I U.S. teams competing in the Temple Challenge Cup.

Established in 1839 at Henley-on-Thames, England, the regatta is staged on a 2,112-meter course on the river. The regatta lasts five days and races are head-to-head with one race per day for each boat. There are 565 total entries this year.

Brown, Cornell, Princeton, and Yale of the Ivy League, along with Temple, UCSD, and Washington will race in the Temple Challenge Cup with Syracuse. The Temple Challenge Cup is classified as the only male student heavyweight eight race at Henley.