Tampa Bay visits Ottawa after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -119, Lightning -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Ottawa Senators after Steven Stamkos scored two goals in the Lightning’s 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Ottawa went 15-9-2 in Atlantic Division play and had a 39-35-8 record overall last season. The Senators scored 259 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 33.5 shots per game).

Tampa Bay went 14-14-4 in Atlantic Division games and had a 46-30-6 record overall last season. The Lightning committed 4.5 penalties per game and served 12.1 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.