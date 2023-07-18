A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Rangers host the Rays on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tampa Bay Rays (60-37, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (56-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-5, 5.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

Other news
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, left, Ezequiel Duran (20) and first base coach Corey Ragsdale, right, celebrate after Duran's two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Robbie Grossman also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Chapman gets his first victory for Texas as the Rays allow the winning run on a wild pitch in 9th
Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on Pete Fairbanks’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Witt homers, triples and has 3 RBIs as Royals beat Rays 8-4 in 1 hour, 54 minutes
Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 for their second win in 10 games.
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits an RBI single during the third inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Siri homers twice in opener, Raley gets key hit in nightcap, Rays sweep Royals 6-1 and 4-2
Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
American League's Yandy Díaz, of the Tampa Bay Rays, runs to the dugout in the fifth inning of the the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League defeated the American League 3-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz placed on paternity list following birth of son
All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of this weekend’s series at Kansas City.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -137, Rays +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas is 56-39 overall and 31-18 at home. The Rangers have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay has gone 25-22 on the road and 60-37 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles and 24 home runs). Corey Seager is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .275 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.