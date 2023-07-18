Rangers host the Rays on 4-game home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (60-37, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (56-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-5, 5.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -137, Rays +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas is 56-39 overall and 31-18 at home. The Rangers have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay has gone 25-22 on the road and 60-37 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles and 24 home runs). Corey Seager is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .275 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.