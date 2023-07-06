Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama turns 88
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills

Stott leads Phillies against the Rays after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (46-39, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-32, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (0-0, 1.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Nola beats former teammate Eflin as the Phillies beat AL-leading Rays 3-1 for 10th straight road win
Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam, driving in Teoscar Hernandez to score, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners climb out of an early 5-run hole to beat the Rays 7-6 on HBP
José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
From left to right, Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald, catcher Cal Raleigh, centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, first baseman Ty France and left fielder Jarred Kelenic celebrate after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Kelenic’s tiebreaking single leads Mariners over Rays 8-3
Jarred Kelenic hit a tiebreaking single off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernández added a two-run double in a three-run seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to stop a three-game losing streak.
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, right, greets catcher Francisco Mejia after the team's 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rays beat Diamondbacks 6-1 to win 2 of 3 in series between 1998 expansion teams
Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Bryson Stott had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-4 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 57-32 record overall and a 34-12 record at home. The Rays are first in the AL with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Philadelphia has a 46-39 record overall and a 24-23 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 16 home runs while slugging .482. Josh Lowe is 12-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Stott has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .304 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.