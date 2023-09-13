Twins play the Rays with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (89-57, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-69, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Twins: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -124, Twins +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has gone 43-31 in home games and 76-69 overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

Tampa Bay has a 39-32 record on the road and an 89-57 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .445 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .229 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 29 home runs while slugging .503. Josh Lowe is 12-for-38 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rays: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (testicles), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.