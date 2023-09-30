Bichette leads Blue Jays against the Rays after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (97-63, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-71, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shawn Armstrong (1-0, 1.59 ERA, .88 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays after Bo Bichette had four hits on Friday in an 11-4 win over the Rays.

Toronto is 89-71 overall and 43-36 at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .256, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 44-35 in road games and 97-63 overall. The Rays are 76-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .255 for the Blue Jays. Bichette is 16-for-44 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 35 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .330 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 14-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Osleivis Basabe: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.