Tanzania players rewarded with land for reaching African Cup

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — The president of Tanzania has rewarded national soccer team players and officials with $5,000 each and a plot of land in the capital city for qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.

Tanzania reached the tournament for the first time in 39 years by beating East African rival Uganda 3-0 on the final day of qualifying on Sunday.

President John Magufuli thanked the team at a reception at his offices and told players and officials “you deserve to be rewarded.” Magufuli ordered that 25 players and seven coaching staff be given the money and a piece of land in Dodoma.

Tanzania lost to Cape Verde and Lesotho but was saved in the last round of qualifying when it beat Uganda and Lesotho was held to a 0-0 draw in Cape Verde.

This year’s African Cup is in Egypt in June and July.

