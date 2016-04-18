Tax lawyer annoyed by paying taxes denied law license return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia lawyer with a master’s degree in taxation who told Pennsylvania ethics investigators he found paying taxes to be “annoying” isn’t getting back his law license.

The state Supreme Court last month denied Sebastian Rainone’s request to reinstate his license, nearly a decade after he was disbarred for mishandling client funds and violating registration rules.

Rainone has served as campus dean and taught business and ethics classes at Strayer University in Willingboro, New Jersey. He previously was a tenured faculty member at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

The high court’s disciplinary board for lawyers says Rainone owed more than $100,000 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and U.S. taxes as of last year’s reinstatement hearing.

Messages left with Strayer and Rainone’s lawyer weren’t returned.