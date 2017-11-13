FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Taylor scores 29, Evansville tops NC Central 68-55

 
Share

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Taylor scored 29 points, with 10 coming from the free-throw line, to help Evansville beat North Carolina Central 68-55 on Monday.

Evansville opened the game with a 12-3 run and led 36-26 at halftime after forcing 16 turnovers. The Purple Aces had a 17-point lead in the first half but missed their final five shot before halftime.

Blake Simmons and Taylor each hit a 3-pointer in the opening two minutes of the second half as Evansville extended it to 44-28. Simmons and Taylor each made three of Evansville’s seven 3-pointers as the Purple Aces shot 50 percent from distance

Simmons finished with 11 points for Evansville (2-0). Duane Gibson added 10 points, and Dru Smith had eight points and 11 assists.

Raasean Davis had 12 points and nine rebounds for NC Central (0-2). The Eagles outrebounded Evansville 32-21 but turned it over 26 times, leading to 26 points.