Team Sky could releases TUE info after Wiggins furor

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Team Sky is set to publish information about its riders’ future Therapeutic Use Exemptions in light of the growing furor around former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins’ use of a banned substance to treat his asthma.

The British cyclist’s confidential medical information featured in one of the leaks resulting from an alleged Russian-led cyberattack on the World Anti-Doping Agency database. The eight-time Olympic medalist was given three injections of an anti-inflammatory drug between 2011 and 2013 after being granted a TUE, which allows athletes to use otherwise-banned substances because of a verified medical need.

Wiggins has defended his need for a TUE, saying he wasn’t attempting to gain an advantage, and the head of Team Sky said Monday that the British team had done nothing wrong.

Dave Brailsford, who was the former performance director of British Cycling, added that the episode has raised relevant questions about how and when TUEs are used.

“On the one hand, transparency and sharing information would obviously be an ideal place to get to, and I think that’s where we’re going to head in the future,” Brailsford said in an interview with the BBC.

“But set against that, you do have the right to medical confidentiality and riders, like you or I, have the right to disclose that or not. Certainly, going forward, there is a broader argument about should TUEs be made public, and we’re looking at it.”

Brailsford said Team Sky has been granted 13 TUEs in their seven seasons of racing.

Wiggins’ treatment was approved by cycling authorities and there is no suggestion any rules have been broken.

“What we’re talking about here is Bradley having a need, the team doctor supporting that, an expert giving their opinion that this is the medicine that is required, and that then going to the authorities who say, ‘We agree with you, and here’s the certificate that gives you the permission to use that medication,’” Brailsford said.

“I’ve got trust in (the TUE) process and the integrity of that process.”

Wiggins became the first British rider to win the Tour de France in 2012 as part of Team Sky. He took the anti-inflammatory drug on the eve of that Tour, the 2011 Tour, and also before the 2013 Giro d’Italia.