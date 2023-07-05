Apple App Store - Top Apps
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
Other news
The European Union has taken a step toward adapting its food production to the new ways of the world.
Ransomware gangs have been stealing confidential documents from schools and dumping them online. The documents describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents — even suicide attempts.
South Korea’s military says the satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit in May wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed.
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling.
3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
4. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Google, Google LLC
7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
9. Google Maps, Google LLC
10. ChatGPT, OpenAI
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios