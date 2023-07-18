FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Technology

Apple App Store - Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Remini - AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS

2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

Other news
Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his joint novel with former President Bill Clinton, "The President is Missing," in New York on June 5, 2018, left, and Author Margaret Atwood appears at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. Patterson and Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. (AP Photo)
James Patterson, Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI companies to honor copyrights
James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies.
A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra west of Athens, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. In Greece, where a second heatwave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Whether you live in Europe or are just visiting as a tourist, authorities have a recommendation: Stay inside. It’s too hot.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. A fatal July 2023 crash in California involving a Tesla has drawn the attention of federal investigators, who sent a team to the site of the site of what appears to have been a head-on crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Fatal Tesla crash in California draws federal investigators to site of head-on collision
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to the site of a fatal Tesla crash in California.
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2021. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology known as LLaMA 2 free for research and commercial use. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival Llama
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but it’s taking a different approach: releasing it for free.

3. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

5. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

7. McDonald’s, McDonald’s USA

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC