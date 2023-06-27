US-Apple-App-Store-Top-Apps

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. TikTok is killing off an in-app feature that was a close copy of the social media platform BeReal. TikTok said in a statement on Tuesday, June 27, that a notification was sent to users letting them know the feature would be discontinued. It said users could still access previous posts they made with TikTok Now. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
TikTok is axing an in-app feature called TikTok Now that mirrored BeReal
TikTok is killing off an in-app feature that was a close copy of the social media platform BeReal. The feature, called TikTok Now, was just launched in September and gave users daily prompts to capture 10-second video or a picture using the front and back camera on their phones.
FILE - Tesla's EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Tesla’s EV plug is closer to becoming the industry standard following a move by an automotive group
A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs.
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden’s broadband plan aims to connect every home and business in U.S. by 2030. What’s next?
The Biden administration’s plans to bring affordable, reliable broadband to every home and business in the U.S. could transform underserved communities.
The U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
The Supreme Court has ruled to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat.

3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

4. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. ChatGPT, OpenAI

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. EE35 Film Camera, EIGHTIVE DESIGN, Inc.

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser