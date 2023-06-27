US-Apple-App-Store-Top-Apps
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
Other news
TikTok is killing off an in-app feature that was a close copy of the social media platform BeReal. The feature, called TikTok Now, was just launched in September and gave users daily prompts to capture 10-second video or a picture using the front and back camera on their phones.
A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs.
The Biden administration’s plans to bring affordable, reliable broadband to every home and business in the U.S. could transform underserved communities.
The Supreme Court has ruled to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat.
3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
4. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Google, Google LLC
7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
8. ChatGPT, OpenAI
9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
10. Google Maps, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. EE35 Film Camera, EIGHTIVE DESIGN, Inc.
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
10. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser