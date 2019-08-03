FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Teens Gauff, McNally reach Citi Open women’s doubles final

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the Citi Open women’s doubles final Friday with fellow teenager Caty McNally, who also is into the singles semifinals in her first appearance in the main draw of a WTA tournament.

Gauff and McNally routed the third-seeded team of Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato of Japan 6-1, 6-2. The Americans will face the No. 4 seeds, American Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar, on Saturday.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, and the 17-year-old McNally were given a wild card into the tournament. Their victory Friday came after McNally returned to the court after pulling off the latest upset in the women’s field.

She beat No. 4 seed Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3, leaving no seeded players remaining in the women’s final four. McNally will play Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the semifinals. Giorgi beat Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula won an all-American women’s quarterfinal matchup with Lauren Davis, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and Kalinskaya beat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the doubles quarterfinals, outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 on Friday.

Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. He hasn’t said if he will attempt to play singles this year.

He and Jamie had won a match tiebreaker for their first victory in Washington before falling in the same manner Friday.

In singles, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece swept past No. 10 seed Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-0. He will face Nick Kyrgios — with whom he played doubles in the tournament — after the Australian beat Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3.

Also, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a semifinal meeting with Peter Gojowczyk, who continued his surprising run by upsetting No. 13 seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 122nd-ranked Gojowczyk, who lost in qualifying and only made it into the main draw when another player withdrew, has only one career title.

