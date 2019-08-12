FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Samira Wiley says she’ll never forget her character Poussey

By LEANNE ITALIE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Samira Wiley has some advice for us all: “Find something that you love to do and get somebody to pay you for it.”

Before that happened to the “Orange is the New Black” co-star, before she was even accepted to The Juilliard School, there was little more than her “tortured love” of the craft. That was no deterrence, though.

“There’s this intense, intense love on my part but, like, I don’t know if it loves me back, kind of thing,” said Wiley, who spent her childhood participating in various arts programs. “I just never got any encouragement or any, really, indication at all that I was possibly talented. I just knew that I was in love with theater.”

After high school, she applied to conservatories but came up empty-handed, landing at Temple University and eventually Juilliard.

“Acting, it’s almost like this addiction,” said Wiley, who played Poussey Washington on the Netflix series that released its seventh and final season in July. “I can’t imagine my life without it.”

The show’s creative team has established a fund that will support advocacy groups pressing for criminal justice reform and women re-entering society from prison, along with those working to protect immigrants’ rights and end mass incarceration. The fund is named in honor of Wiley’s character.

After Poussey’s death under the knee of a prison guard on “Orange,” Wiley went on to win an Emmy for Moira Strand on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” But Poussey, who died in Season 4, remains a part of her.

“I think so much about Poussey’s potential. If she wasn’t in prison, who would she be? Would she be one of Samira’s peers? There are real Pousseys out there being thrown away because people think they don’t matter. Think about what we’re depriving the world of.”