‘Nine-Nine’ cast has fun with Q&A stenographer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A funny thing happened during a Q&A for Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

The show’s producers and cast, including Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, gathered on the set Wednesday to take questions as part of the Television Critics Association’s annual summer press tour.

While talking about the interaction between characters played by Joe Lo Truglio and Stephanie Beatriz, executive producer Mike Schur got distracted by a stenographer seated in the front row. She was transcribing the session to later provide to journalists.

“There’s some old-timey stenography happening up here,” he observed.

As the actors marveled at the stenographer, she proceeded to type their every word.

“She won’t talk to us,” commented actress Chelsea Peretti, “she’s typing these words.”

Schur then had an idea.

“Watch this,” he said, “I am a stenographer. I am a stenographer. Your boss is going to think you’re crazy.”

The typist smiled but continued typing.

“I resign. I resign. I resign,” added Peretti.

The room erupted in laughter, and when it settled down, questions resumed.

Later as Schur spoke about guest stars on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” he ended his sentence with “I am a stenographer.”

The stenographer kept typing.

“That’s a pro,” remarked Samberg.

All the stenographer comments were included in the panel’s transcript.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a Golden Globe-winning comedy about a fictional New York police precinct.

It returns for its second season in September.

Online:

http://www.fox.com/brooklyn-nine-nine/