United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Correction: Walker Texas Ranger-House story

 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — In a story July 24 about a Dallas home for sale that appeared in episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” The Associated Press reported erroneously that actor Chuck Norris was an owner of the home. While he co-owned the home at one point with his brother, he was no longer an owner when the home was placed on the market.

A corrected version of the story is below:

‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ home hits market for $1.2M

Chuck Norris’ former Dallas home, with space for roundhouse kicks, hits market for $1.2M

Other news
A man waves a flag that reads "O! Hussein" as Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades
A worker climbing on an electricity pole repairs cables after a wildfire near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Major fires raging in Greece and other European countries have advanced. The flames have caused additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greek wildfires reach the outskirts of Athens. EU agency records a huge spike in carbon emissions
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Need space to practice roundhouse kicks and fist-enforced Texas justice? You’re in luck: The spacious Dallas home once owned by Chuck Norris, complete with a gym featuring memorabilia from his “Walker, Texas Ranger” television series, is on the market.

The Mediterranean ranch-style home in the tony Dallas neighborhood of Northwood Hills also was the on-screen residence of Cordell Walker, the roundhouse-kicking Texas Ranger who battled villainy at every turn.

Norris portrayed Walker in the CBS series that ran for eight seasons. It ended in 2001, but lives on in syndication. Portions of the series were shot in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The 7,362-square-foot home is listed for $1.2 million. Along with the weight room, it’s listed as having four bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and a theater. There’s also a separate building that served as a studio for the filming of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” as well as other Norris productions, according to listing agent Rogers Healy.

Norris co-owned the property at one time with his brother, Aaron Norris, who now is the owner along with his wife.

Healy said a handful of “qualified buyers” have toured the home since it was listed.