Correction: Walker Texas Ranger-House story

DALLAS (AP) — In a story July 24 about a Dallas home for sale that appeared in episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” The Associated Press reported erroneously that actor Chuck Norris was an owner of the home. While he co-owned the home at one point with his brother, he was no longer an owner when the home was placed on the market.

Chuck Norris’ former Dallas home, with space for roundhouse kicks, hits market for $1.2M

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Need space to practice roundhouse kicks and fist-enforced Texas justice? You’re in luck: The spacious Dallas home once owned by Chuck Norris, complete with a gym featuring memorabilia from his “Walker, Texas Ranger” television series, is on the market.

The Mediterranean ranch-style home in the tony Dallas neighborhood of Northwood Hills also was the on-screen residence of Cordell Walker, the roundhouse-kicking Texas Ranger who battled villainy at every turn.

Norris portrayed Walker in the CBS series that ran for eight seasons. It ended in 2001, but lives on in syndication. Portions of the series were shot in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The 7,362-square-foot home is listed for $1.2 million. Along with the weight room, it’s listed as having four bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and a theater. There’s also a separate building that served as a studio for the filming of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” as well as other Norris productions, according to listing agent Rogers Healy.

Norris co-owned the property at one time with his brother, Aaron Norris, who now is the owner along with his wife.

Healy said a handful of “qualified buyers” have toured the home since it was listed.