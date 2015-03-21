The song is over, as ‘Glee’ ends its tuneful 6-season run

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

The song is over, as ‘Glee’ ends its tuneful 6-season run

By FRAZIER MOORE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Glee” series finale delivered glorious news that William McKinley High School is being turned into an arts school and that Will Schuester, who started its glee club way back in 2009, will become its principal.

Oh, and that wondrous show choir, New Directions, won the national championship.

But “Glee” always had the underlying message: With a song in your heart, dreams do come true.

Another dream fulfilled: Mercedes (Amber Riley) told the gang she’ll be the opening act on Beyonce’s upcoming world tour.

Other news
Illustration about the rise of a dangerous fungus called Candida auris.(Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York on Oct. 16, 1992, 13 days after she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," left, and Pope John Paul II appears in his popemobil in Prague on April 21, 1990. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. (AP Photo)
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic

Cue the songs: “Teach Your Children” ... “Someday We’ll Be Together” ... “The Winner Takes It All” ... “Daydream Believer.”

That’s how it went — happily ever after — as the Fox song-and-dance show concluded its six-season run Friday night.

Oh, sure, there were some unexpected nightmares, too. Looking ahead five years, faculty mean girl Sue Sylvester was seen winning a second term as vice president of the United States (in the Jeb Bush administration). She announced to Geraldo Rivera that she planned to seek the presidency in 2024.

On a brighter note, five years from now Rachel will be a surrogate mom for gay couple Kurt and Blaine. She’ll also be a Tony winner: “Being a part of something special does not make you special,” she said on accepting her award. “Something is special because you are a part of it.”

The show finished with a rousing rendition of “I Lived.”

“Glee” leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

First of all, it dared to try something that had seldom if ever succeeded in television history, blending episodic narrative with musical production numbers. It set those performances in the context of New Directions at fictitious McKinley High, a setting replete with stories about growing up, self-acceptance, perseverance and dreams.

“Glee” did something else few would have thought possible: It helped make glee clubs cool while it promoted arts programs in schools.

And it served as a platform for new talent, launching such stars as Lea Michele (Rachel) while giving wide exposure to veterans like Matthew Morrison (Will) and Jane Lynch (Sue), with guest appearances by a broad range of celebrities that included Helen Mirren, Lindsey Lohan and Ricky Martin.

Pop music — both new and well-established — reached new audiences, both on the show and through sales of more than 50 million songs and 13 million albums under the “Glee” signature.

While it was demonstrating a viewer appetite for musical theater among its audience, “Glee” accomplished one more thing: It highlighted, and even helped normalize, young people traditionally deemed marginal both in real life and on TV. Among the characters included in the “Glee” big tent was transgender girl Wade “Unique” Adams. Tolerance, or at least reaching for it, was a “Glee” hallmark.

On “Glee,” glee club was the default matter-of-life-and-death. But story lines frequently reminded its membership, along with the viewers, that plenty of other things were equally important — or even more so.

During its mostly joyous run, “Glee” weathered loads of onscreen drama. But there was bitter, real-life drama, too — notably the death of Cory Monteith. A breakout star who played singer-quarterback Finn Hudson, he had struggled off-camera with substance abuse. Then, in July 2013, he died at 31 of an accidental alcohol and drug overdose.

That October, “Glee” said goodbye to Finn (whose death, never described, was written into the series) while paying tribute to Monteith in an emotional farewell episode where reality intruded all too vividly on the show’s make-believe tale.

In the finale, the fabled high school auditorium five years from now will be renamed for Finn Hudson.

Meanwhile, reality intruded once again: For the characters at McKinley High, as well as the audience that has followed them with every note, graduation day has come.

_____

EDITOR’S NOTE — Frazier Moore is a national television columnist for The Associated Press. He can be reached at fmoore@ap.org and at http://www.twitter.com/tvfrazier. Past stories are available at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/frazier-moore

_____

Online:

http://www.fox.com