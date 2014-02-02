Bradshaw off Fox’s coverage after father’s death

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw did not take part in the network’s Super Bowl coverage after the death of his father.

Bill Bradshaw died Thursday after a long illness, Fox said Sunday. He was 86. Terry Bradshaw was with his family in Louisiana.

Fox Sports dedicated the broadcast to the Bradshaws.

Michael Strahan, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame a day earlier, replaced Bradshaw on Sunday’s pregame show. Strahan, the former New York Giants defensive end, was originally scheduled to help host Fox’s red carpet coverage.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Bill Bradshaw retired as vice president of manufacturing for Riley Beaird.

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers before going into TV. The Hall of Famer joined Fox’s pregame show in 1994.

