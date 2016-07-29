Ken Barrie, voice of Postman Pat, dies at 83

LONDON (AP) — Ken Barrie, who provided the voice of affable animated letter-carrier Postman Pat, has died. He was 83.

His daughter Lorraine Peterson said Friday that Barrie had died of liver cancer at his home near London.

Born Leslie Hulme, Barrie was originally a singer, recording for British label Embassy Records under the name Les Carle.

Peterson said her father was “the master of different characters and voices,” and did film and commercial voiceovers before getting his best-known role.

“Postman Pat” premiered on British television in 1981 and was broadcast around the world. It followed the mailman’s gentle adventures in fictional Greendale village.

Barrie appeared in the series between 1981 and 2005, playing Pat and other characters and singing the theme tune about “Postman Pat and his black and white cat.”