“Empire” actor says his account of attack hasn’t changed

CHICAGO (AP) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett issued a statement through a spokesman Friday in response to what he told police was a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago earlier this week. Here it is:

“Beautiful People,

Let me start by saying that I’m ok. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words. I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served. As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.

With Love, respect & honor...

Jussie.”