United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Autopsy: Ric Flair’s son died from drug overdose

 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy report says the son of famed professional wrestler Ric Flair died from a toxic combination of heroin and prescription drugs

The body of 25-year-old Reid Fliehr was found March 29 in a Charlotte hotel room with drug paraphernalia. Fliehr had followed his famous father on to the pro wrestling circuit.

Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner Thomas Owens’ report released Friday says toxicology tests found Fliehr’s blood had traces of clonazepam, a muscle relaxant, and alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug commonly marketed as Xanax.

Ric Flair’s real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr. The peroxide-blond wrestled for some 40 years and was known as The Nature Boy.

The 64-year-old Flair said Friday he is still grieving for his son, whom he described as “fighting a battle he couldn’t win.”