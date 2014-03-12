3-year theory: Big renewal deal for ‘Big Bang’

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says it’s renewing its hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory” for three more years.

The extraordinary three-year deal would carry TV’s most-watched sitcom through the 2016-2017 season, the series’ 10th on the air.

“The Big Bang Theory” premiered in September 2007 and has been a ratings smash for virtually its entire run. It has averaged nearly 20 million viewers each week this season.

A comedy about science nerds and the people who love them, it stars three-time Emmy-winner Jim Parsons as well as Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting.

It airs Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

