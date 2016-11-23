Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said ‘if Jews are People’

 
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on-screen banner Tapper says “horrified” him when it appeared during his show.

The vacationing Tapper responded to outraged viewers with Twitter posts explaining he’s “furious.”

The offending phrase appeared Monday during a discussion among substitute host of “The Lead” Jim Sciutto and two journalists about Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s support from the alt-right.

The segment focused on a white nationalist leader whose anti-Semitic declarations Sciutto called “hate-filled garbage.” An on-screen caption stated, “Alt-Right Founder Questions if Jews are People.”

CNN has issued a statement calling the caption “poor judgment” and saying it very much regrets it and apologizes.

One of the journalists on the show was The Boston Globe’s Matt Viser , who said Tuesday he was bombarded with messages calling him a “closet Nazi” because the caption appeared below his image and led people to believe he’s the white nationalist leader.