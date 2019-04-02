Alyssa Milano leads protest of Georgia abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Actress Alyssa Milano has joined several Georgia-based TV and film industry workers in protesting a “heartbeat” abortion ban awaiting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.

Milano delivered a letter signed by other prominent Hollywood actors to Kemp’s office Tuesday before speaking against the bill.

Republican Rep. Dominic LaRiccia confronted Milano in a packed reception area in front of Kemp’s office and asked her which Georgia district she votes in.

Milano replied that she was currently working in Georgia, but did not live in the state. She said other film workers with her did.

Backed by Kemp, the legislation would ban almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Kemp’s office declined to comment.