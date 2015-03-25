Television chef Jacques Pepin recovering from minor stroke

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Television chef Jacques Pepin recovering from minor stroke

By J.M. HIRSCH
 
Jacques Pepin, the French chef who helped introduce generations of Americans to refined cuisine, is recovering after suffering a minor stroke.

Pepin, 79, was at his Connecticut home with friends Sunday evening when he began displaying symptoms of a stroke. He received prompt treatment and was released from the hospital Tuesday, his daughter, Claudine Pepin, told The Associated Press. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Pepin canceled an appearance this Friday at the annual International Association of Culinary Professionals conference in Washington, D.C. He’d planned to attend a party in honor of his upcoming 80th birthday, but instead will make a statement via video conference. His daughter says Pepin otherwise is committed to returning to his normal schedule.

“Oh my god, he made soup this morning,” she said. “I will do my best to lighten the load, but he’s not of the mind to cancel anything. Honestly, he wanted to go to IACP. He’s like, ‘I’m talking. I can walk. Let’s go.’”

Pepin learned to cook as a child in France at his mother’s restaurants. He later served as the personal chef to French president Charles De Gaulle, then moved to the United States in 1959 for a job at New York’s Le Pavilion, the iconic French restaurant that introduced Americans to fine dining. Pepin later starred in numerous public television cooking series, including several on-air collaborations with Julia Child.

His final public television series — “Jacques Pepin: Heart & Soul — airs this fall, and will be accompanied by a new cookbook, “Jacques Pepin: Heart and Soul in the Kitchen.”

J.M. Hirsch is the food editor for The Associated Press. He tweets at http://twitter.com/JM_Hirsch . Email him at jhirsch@ap.org