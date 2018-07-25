FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: ‘I will be resigning’ says lawmaker in slur flap

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a Georgia lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on TV (all times local):

11 a.m.

A Georgia lawmaker who exposed his buttocks and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s cable TV show says in a letter: “I will be resigning my post.”

The text of Rep. Jason Spencer’s resignation letter was released Wednesday by Kaleb McMichen, spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. The brief letter says Spencer will step down at the end of July.

Other news
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals
Fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

In Sunday’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen asks Spencer to take part in a counterterrorism video. Spencer shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack.

Spencer also drops his pants and underwear before backing his rear toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!”

Spencer has apologized.

___

1:35 a.m.

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s new cable TV series will resign.

Spokesman Kaleb McMichen tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday that Rep. Jason Spencer will step down at the end of the month.

In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen asks Spencer to take part in a counterterrorism video. Spencer repeatedly shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack.

He also drops his pants, then his underwear, before backing his exposed rear toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!”

Spencer has apologized.