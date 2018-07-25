The Latest: ‘I will be resigning’ says lawmaker in slur flap

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a Georgia lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on TV (all times local):

11 a.m.

A Georgia lawmaker who exposed his buttocks and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s cable TV show says in a letter: “I will be resigning my post.”

The text of Rep. Jason Spencer’s resignation letter was released Wednesday by Kaleb McMichen, spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. The brief letter says Spencer will step down at the end of July.

In Sunday’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen asks Spencer to take part in a counterterrorism video. Spencer shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack.

Spencer also drops his pants and underwear before backing his rear toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!”

Spencer has apologized.

1:35 a.m.

