Marcia Clark tells familiar tale in new show ‘The Fix’

 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Marcia Clark insists she’s not reliving her post-O.J. Simpson trial life in the new series “The Fix.”

Clark co-created the ABC show about a character that viewers who followed the Simpson saga will recognize. Robin Tunney stars as a Los Angeles district attorney whose failed prosecution of a famous movie star on trial for double murder derails her career.

Eight years after the first trial, the actor comes under suspicion for another murder and Tunney’s character seeks the justice that first eluded her.

Clark told a TV critics’ meeting on Tuesday that the show’s first five minutes draws on what she went through during the Simpson trial. After that, she says the story is complete fiction.

The series debuting March 18 will focus on a single case over 10 episodes.