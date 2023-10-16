Israel-Hamas war
Tennessee Football Prep Polls

By The Associated Press
 
BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bradley Central (4)8-01201
2. Oakland (7)7-11132
3. Brentwood (1)8-01073
4. Germantown (1)8-01004
5. Mt. Juliet8-0635
6. Bearden6-2466
7. Riverdale6-2397
8. Ravenwood7-1358
9. Clarksville8-0299
10. Houston6-22010

Others receiving votes: Maryville 16. Jefferson County 12. Collierville 6. Bartlett 4. Cleveland 3. Cookeville 1. Independence 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (9)7-11261
2. Henry County (3)7-11152
3. Centennial7-1983
4. Southwind (1)8-0874
5. Page7-1746
6. Nolensville7-1675
7. McMinn County6-2369
8. Oak Ridge6-2347
9. Munford7-2188
10. Powell6-21510

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Halls 14. Sevier County 13. Shelbyville 7. Beech 5. Hendersonville 4. Walker Valley 2.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Pearl-Cohn (9)8-01211
2. Upperman (3)8-01082
3. Elizabethton (1)8-01063
4. Hardin County8-0914
5. Greeneville6-0885
6. Macon County7-1576
7. Marshall County7-1507
8. Gibbs7-1299
9. Haywood County6-2278
10. Stone Memorial6-21710

Others receiving votes: Millington 11. Anderson County 7. Hixson 1. Loudon 1. Red Bank 1.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (13)8-01301
2. Dyersburg8-01142
3. Meigs County8-01053
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-1854
5. East Nashville6-2745
6. Covington6-2558
7. Giles County7-1547
8. Kingston7-2366
(tie) McMinn Central6-2369
10. Chuckey-Doak6-21410

Others receiving votes: Westview 4. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 2. Johnson County 2. Sheffield 1.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. York Institute (3)8-0117T1
2. Marion County (6)8-0116T1
3. Huntingdon (4)7-11003
4. Loretto8-0874
5. East Robertson7-1576
6. Smith County7-2448
7. Milan7-1437
8. Riverside6-2405
9. Lewis County7-1349
10. Mitchell8-02510

Others receiving votes: Mt. Pleasant 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. Waverly 5. Happy Valley 5.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (9)8-01251
2. Dresden (4)8-01182
3. Moore County8-01043
4. McKenzie7-1904
5. Coalfield7-1716
6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering6-1665
7. Clay County6-2407
8. Union City5-3388
9. Collinwood5-2239
10. Whitwell6-21410

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 8. Cloudland 8. Oliver Springs 7. Sale Creek 3.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Jackson Christian (11)8-01281
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (2)7-11182
3. Friendship Christian6-2953
4. Trinity Christian Academy6-2895
5. FIrst Assembly Christian6-2584

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 32.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (7)8-01231
2. CPA (4)7-11092
3. Boyd Buchanan8-01014
(tie) Knoxville Webb (2)8-01013
5. Davidson Academy7-1625

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (13)8-01301
2. Baylor6-21092
3. MUS7-11083
4. Ensworth6-2924
5. MBA3-536NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 31. Lipscomb Academy 14.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.¤

