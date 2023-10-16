Tennessee Football Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bradley Central (4)
|8-0
|120
|1
|2. Oakland (7)
|7-1
|113
|2
|3. Brentwood (1)
|8-0
|107
|3
|4. Germantown (1)
|8-0
|100
|4
|5. Mt. Juliet
|8-0
|63
|5
|6. Bearden
|6-2
|46
|6
|7. Riverdale
|6-2
|39
|7
|8. Ravenwood
|7-1
|35
|8
|9. Clarksville
|8-0
|29
|9
|10. Houston
|6-2
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Maryville 16. Jefferson County 12. Collierville 6. Bartlett 4. Cleveland 3. Cookeville 1. Independence 1.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (9)
|7-1
|126
|1
|2. Henry County (3)
|7-1
|115
|2
|3. Centennial
|7-1
|98
|3
|4. Southwind (1)
|8-0
|87
|4
|5. Page
|7-1
|74
|6
|6. Nolensville
|7-1
|67
|5
|7. McMinn County
|6-2
|36
|9
|8. Oak Ridge
|6-2
|34
|7
|9. Munford
|7-2
|18
|8
|10. Powell
|6-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Halls 14. Sevier County 13. Shelbyville 7. Beech 5. Hendersonville 4. Walker Valley 2.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pearl-Cohn (9)
|8-0
|121
|1
|2. Upperman (3)
|8-0
|108
|2
|3. Elizabethton (1)
|8-0
|106
|3
|4. Hardin County
|8-0
|91
|4
|5. Greeneville
|6-0
|88
|5
|6. Macon County
|7-1
|57
|6
|7. Marshall County
|7-1
|50
|7
|8. Gibbs
|7-1
|29
|9
|9. Haywood County
|6-2
|27
|8
|10. Stone Memorial
|6-2
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Millington 11. Anderson County 7. Hixson 1. Loudon 1. Red Bank 1.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (13)
|8-0
|130
|1
|2. Dyersburg
|8-0
|114
|2
|3. Meigs County
|8-0
|105
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|7-1
|85
|4
|5. East Nashville
|6-2
|74
|5
|6. Covington
|6-2
|55
|8
|7. Giles County
|7-1
|54
|7
|8. Kingston
|7-2
|36
|6
|(tie) McMinn Central
|6-2
|36
|9
|10. Chuckey-Doak
|6-2
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Westview 4. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 2. Johnson County 2. Sheffield 1.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. York Institute (3)
|8-0
|117
|T1
|2. Marion County (6)
|8-0
|116
|T1
|3. Huntingdon (4)
|7-1
|100
|3
|4. Loretto
|8-0
|87
|4
|5. East Robertson
|7-1
|57
|6
|6. Smith County
|7-2
|44
|8
|7. Milan
|7-1
|43
|7
|8. Riverside
|6-2
|40
|5
|9. Lewis County
|7-1
|34
|9
|10. Mitchell
|8-0
|25
|10
Others receiving votes: Mt. Pleasant 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. Waverly 5. Happy Valley 5.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (9)
|8-0
|125
|1
|2. Dresden (4)
|8-0
|118
|2
|3. Moore County
|8-0
|104
|3
|4. McKenzie
|7-1
|90
|4
|5. Coalfield
|7-1
|71
|6
|6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|6-1
|66
|5
|7. Clay County
|6-2
|40
|7
|8. Union City
|5-3
|38
|8
|9. Collinwood
|5-2
|23
|9
|10. Whitwell
|6-2
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 8. Cloudland 8. Oliver Springs 7. Sale Creek 3.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Jackson Christian (11)
|8-0
|128
|1
|2. Middle Tennessee Christian (2)
|7-1
|118
|2
|3. Friendship Christian
|6-2
|95
|3
|4. Trinity Christian Academy
|6-2
|89
|5
|5. FIrst Assembly Christian
|6-2
|58
|4
Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 32.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Franklin Road Academy (7)
|8-0
|123
|1
|2. CPA (4)
|7-1
|109
|2
|3. Boyd Buchanan
|8-0
|101
|4
|(tie) Knoxville Webb (2)
|8-0
|101
|3
|5. Davidson Academy
|7-1
|62
|5
Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (13)
|8-0
|130
|1
|2. Baylor
|6-2
|109
|2
|3. MUS
|7-1
|108
|3
|4. Ensworth
|6-2
|92
|4
|5. MBA
|3-5
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 31. Lipscomb Academy 14.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.¤