Tennessee Football Prep Polls

By The Associated Press
 
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Oakland (16)1-0178
2. Bradley Central (1)1-0149
3. Maryville1-0142
4. Riverdale1-0122
5. Germantown (1)1-0117
6. Farragut1-067
7. Brentwood1-063
8. Bearden0-158
9. Collierville1-024
10. Cane Ridge0-119

Others receiving votes: Mt. Juliet 16. Houston 15. Bartlett 9. Coffee County 6. Dobyns-Bennett 2. Science Hill 2. Cleveland 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Knoxville West (17)1-0179
2. Page (1)1-0137
(tie) Powell1-0137
4. Henry County1-0112
5. Nolensville1-065
6. Springfield1-062
7. Beech1-059
8. Munford1-041
9. Sevier County1-038
10. Centennial1-037

Others receiving votes: East Hamilton 34. Oak Ridge 24. McMinn County 22. Hendersonville 12. Daniel Boone 11. Southwind 11. Knoxville Central 6. Rhea County 3.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Greeneville (9)1-0162
2. Anderson County0-1137
3. Elizabethton1-0129
(tie) Pearl-Cohn (7)1-0129
5. Red Bank1-0109
6. Haywood County (1)1-091
7. Upperman (1)1-063
8. Hardin County1-058
9. Stone Memorial1-023
10. Marshall County1-021

Others receiving votes: South Gibson 16. Chester County 12. Crockett County 12. Macon County 10. Lexington 4. Melrose 3. White County 3. Jackson North Side 2. 1, Gibbs 2. Carter 2. 16, Mountain 1. DeKalb County 1.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Alcoa (18)1-0180
2. East Nashville1-0149
3. Gatlinburg-Pittman1-0142
4. Dyersburg1-0122
5. Giles County1-092
6. Covington0-181
7. Sweetwater1-053
8. Westview0-147
9. Tyner Academy0-134
10. Meigs County0-032
(tie) Chuckey-Doak1-032

Others receiving votes: Pigeon Forge 14. Kingston 7. Ripley 2. White House-Heritage 2. Watertown 1.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Riverside (10)0-1147
2. Milan (4)1-0135
3. Huntingdon0-1111
4. Hampton (1)0-197
5. York Institute1-092
6. East Robertson (3)1-078
7. Lewis County1-077
8. Marion County1-056
9. Smith County1-041
10. Fayetteville0-140

Others receiving votes: Fairley 24. Polk County 19. Waverly 19. Mt. Pleasant 16. Bledsoe County 13. Peabody 9. Monterey 9. South Greene 5. Trousdale County 2.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. McKenzie (12)1-0173
2. South Pittsburg (6)1-0162
3. Dresden1-0132
4. Coalfield1-097
5. Whitwell1-081
6. Union City0-169
7. Gordonsville0-153
8. Cloudland1-048
9. Sale Creek1-040
(tie) Moore County1-040

Others receiving votes: Clay County 38. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 31. Cornersville 8. Richland 6. South Fulton 5. West Carroll 2. Oakdale 2. Lake County 2. McEwen 1.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Friendship Christian (13)1-0174
2. Nashville Christian School (3)0-1149
3. Jackson Christian (1)1-0127
4. Middle Tennessee Christian1-0124
5. Trinity Christian Academy1-063

Others receiving votes: DCA 41. First Assembly Christian 10. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. CPA (17)1-0179
2. Franklin Road Academy (1)1-0148
3. Knoxville Webb1-0111
4. Boyd Buchanan1-0105
5. Chattanooga Christian0-164

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 63. Davidson Academy 35. University-Jackson 24. Goodpasture 9. Northpoint Christian 6.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. McCallie (4)1-0143
2. Baylor (9)0-1140
3. Lipscomb Academy (4)0-1136
4. Brentwood Academy0-197
5. MUS1-087

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 64. CBHS 7. Pope John Paul II 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Crossville Chronicle, Crossville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Weakley County Press, Martin.¤
