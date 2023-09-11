Tennessee Football Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 11, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bradley Central (10)
|4-0
|172
|1
|2. Oakland (7)
|3-1
|165
|2
|3. Brentwood
|4-0
|139
|3
|4. Germantown (1)
|4-0
|132
|4
|5. Mt. Juliet
|4-0
|83
|8
|6. Maryville
|2-2
|77
|5
|7. Bartlett
|3-1
|61
|9
|8. Riverdale
|2-2
|34
|7
|9. Bearden
|1-2
|26
|10
|10. Cleveland
|3-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Collierville 17. Farragut 14. Siegel 12. Ravenwood 11. William Blount 8. Green Hill 7. Jefferson County 6. Gallatin 4. Houston 2. Clarksville 1. Whitehaven 1.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (18)
|4-0
|180
|1
|2. Henry County
|3-1
|143
|2
|3. Centennial
|4-0
|135
|5
|4. Nolensville
|4-0
|124
|3
|5. Oak Ridge
|3-0
|98
|7
|6. Page
|3-1
|86
|6
|7. Southwind
|4-0
|59
|NR
|8. Munford
|3-1
|44
|4
|9. Powell
|2-2
|33
|8
|10. Beech
|2-2
|31
|T9
Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 23. Knoxville Halls 12. Hendersonville 11. East Hamilton 5. Rhea County 3. Sevier County 1. Hillsboro 1. McMinn County 1.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pearl-Cohn (15)
|4-0
|177
|1
|2. Upperman (1)
|4-0
|136
|4
|2. Elizabethton (1)
|4-0
|136
|3
|4. Greeneville (1)
|2-0
|131
|2
|5. Hardin County
|4-0
|115
|5
|6. Stone Memorial
|4-0
|80
|6
|7. Haywood County
|3-1
|56
|7
|8. Crockett County
|4-0
|51
|9
|9. Red Bank
|3-1
|40
|8
|10. Macon County
|3-1
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: Anderson County 13. Loudon 12. Marshall County 9. Obion County 4. Carter 2. Gibbs 1.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (18)
|3-0
|180
|1
|2. East Nashville
|4-0
|157
|2
|3. Dyersburg
|4-0
|145
|3
|4. Meigs County
|4-0
|123
|4
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|3-1
|98
|5
|6. Giles County
|2-2
|54
|8
|7. Kingston
|3-1
|52
|10
|8. Covington
|2-2
|49
|9
|9. Sequatchie County
|3-1
|46
|7
|10. Chuckey-Doak
|3-1
|45
|6
Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 13. Ripley 7. McMinn Central 6. Westview 5. White House-Heritage 4. Watertown 4. Raleigh Egypt 2.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Riverside (13)
|3-1
|165
|T1
|2. Milan (3)
|4-0
|151
|T1
|3. East Robertson (2)
|4-0
|143
|3
|4. York Institute
|4-0
|120
|4
|5. Marion County
|4-0
|111
|5
|6. Lewis County
|4-0
|77
|6
|7. Huntingdon
|2-1
|65
|8
|8. Fairley
|4-0
|58
|9
|9. Mt. Pleasant
|4-0
|45
|10
|10. Smith County
|3-1
|33
|7
Others receiving votes: Hampton 9. Loretto 4. South Greene 4. Westmoreland 2. Monterey 1. Waverly 1. Bledsoe County 1.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (13)
|4-0
|175
|1
|2. Dresden (5)
|4-0
|166
|2
|3. Coalfield
|4-0
|128
|3
|4. Moore County
|4-0
|120
|5
|5. McKenzie
|3-1
|111
|4
|6. Whitwell
|4-0
|86
|6
|7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|3-0
|78
|7
|8. Union City
|2-2
|50
|8
|9. Sale Creek
|3-1
|32
|9
|10. Gordonsville
|2-2
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clay County 10. Cloudland 8. Collinwood 4. Greenback 2. Oliver Springs 2. West Carroll 1.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (14)
|4-0
|166
|1
|2. Jackson Christian (4)
|4-0
|161
|2
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|4-0
|149
|3
|4. DCA
|3-1
|114
|4
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|2-1
|54
|5
Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 31. Rosemark Academy 19. Nashville Christian School 12. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 8. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Franklin Road Academy (7)
|4-0
|168
|1
|2. CPA (8)
|3-1
|163
|23.KnoxvilleWebb(3)
|4-0
|139
|3
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|4-0
|107
|4
|5. Chattanooga Christian
|3-1
|72
|5
Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 47. Lausanne Collegiate 18. University-Jackson 6.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (11)
|4-0
|173
|1
|2. Baylor (6)
|3-1
|161
|2
|3. Ensworth (1)
|4-0
|140
|3
|4. MUS
|4-0
|92
|4
|5. Father Ryan
|4-0
|80
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lipscomb Academy 61. Brentwood Academy 7. Knoxville Catholic 6.
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.¤