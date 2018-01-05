FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tennessee St beats Jacksonville St to end six-game skid

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delano Spencer scored 20 points and Armani Chaney scored 14 with six assists to help Tennessee State snap a six-game slide with a 67-60 victory over Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

Christian Mekowulu scored 14, all in the second half, with nine rebounds for the Tigers (6-8, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference), who made all 15 of their free throws.

The game featured 13 lead changes and nine ties, including 25-all at halftime. Chaney and Spencer combined to score 19 in the first half for the Tigers.

Norbertas Giga’s tip-in pulled the Gamecocks even at 54 with 4:32 remaining, but Mekowulu broke free for a dunk, Darreon Reddick had a 3-point play and Spencer hit four free throws in the final 23 seconds to preserve the win.

Jason Burnell led the Gamecocks (11-5, 2-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Cam Martin added 11 points and five boards. Malcolm Drumwright scored 10 and was the lone Jacksonville State starter in double figures. The Gamecocks’ bench outscored the Tigers’ reserves 34-9.