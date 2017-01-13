Tennessee State beats Eastern Kentucky 63-49

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Wayne Martin had 14 points and 17 rebounds to help Tennessee State win its third straight with a 63-49 win over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night.

Delano Spencer added four 3-pointers and 12 points and Tahjere McCall had 10 points and seven assists for the Tigers (12-5, 3-1 Ohio Valley).

Tennessee State had its first double-digit lead at 32-21 late in the first half and led by 12 with 12:50 left in the game. Eastern Kentucky (8-11, 1-3) closed the deficit to 45-39 with six straight points, but Spencer ended the run with a 3-pointer and the Tigers led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Asante Gist had 17 points, Nick May added 15 and Zach Charles grabbed 11 boards for Eastern Kentucky.

Tennessee State shot 36.5 percent overall and made 8 of 20 from 3-point range. The Colonels made just 5 of 26 from long distance.